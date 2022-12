Uche Jombo now has dual citizenship; in Nigeria and the world’s super power, America.

The actress and mother of one who celebrated her 43rd birthday on Wednesday, December 28, showed off her blue passport in a video that has made its way online.

Friend and colleague of Uche, Ini Edo had shared the clip to wish the former a happy birthday, sharing that she has become American.

Ini Edo jokingly prayed for her turn to obtain a blue passport just like her friend has.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...