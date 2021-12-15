Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Ubi Franklin’s Baby Mama, Sandra Iheuwa Issues Stern Warning, Says He Should Desist from Posting Their Daughter

Sandra Iheuwa does not want Ubi Franklin posting any photo of their daughter.

The business woman who is married to Royal Hair boss, took to her Instagram stories to issue a stern warning to her baby daddy after he posted photos of their child on his Instagram.

In a lengthy rant on her Instagram stories, Sandra Iheuwa said Ubi had no relationship with the daughter and had not spent a dime on her since she was born.

She added that the little girl does not bear his name as he is not registered on her birth certificate and she would take it up with a US court and see to it that his visa is revoked if he continues.


 

