Ubi Franklin Speaks Up About Bias Against Men

Ubi Franklin has learnt to fight for himself in a world he deems supports a woman’s claims over those of a man.

The music executive cum blogger shared a lengthy thread on Twitter and posted same on his Instagram page to address this issue.

Ubi Franklin pointed out that women’s claims and/it accusations are always believed over those of a man especially in a relationship situation and the women chooses when to be strong or weak without consideration for the man’s wellbeing.

He added that many women take advantage of this situation and when men speak up they’re told to keep quiet or that they’re not man enough.

Franklin noted that folk must do due diligence before believing tales, citing the example of Chris Brown’s rape accuser. He added that there are a lot of malicious and pretentious people out there hence, there should be punishment for liars and false accusations.

