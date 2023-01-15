Ubi Franklin Slams Critics Trolling Him Over Tattoo in Honour of Ifeanyi Adeleke

Ubi Franklin has replied critics of his decision to get a tattoo in honour of the late Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The former music executive and businessman had earlier in the week, showed off a new ink “Popsicle” alongside the drawing of a pigeon, dedicated to the 3-year-old son of singer, Davido who sadly passed away on October 31.

Many netizens had called Ubi out, pointing that he didn’t get any tattoo in honour of his 5 children but rather another child and believed the action was inspired by clout.

Well, he replied them in a series of posts via his Instagram stories, stating that many folks don’t recognize and called the bulk of Nigerians miserable.

