Ubi Franklin Shares Heartbreaking Story of 10-year-old Girl Raped on School Trip

Ubi Franklin just shared a rather heartbreaking story of a family friend’s daughter who was raped during a school trip.

The talent manager revealed this on his social media platforms, noting that he just got off the phone with the 10-year-old’s parents who had been sent a video of their daughter being raped by fellow students.

Ubi Franklin stated the girl had gone to Dubai to represent her school at the World School Games when this happened and the school refused to inform the parents of what went down and it was not until someone sent the video which had been shared on Instagram severally to them, that they became aware.

Franklin added that the school also lied to the parents that they wanted to take their daughter for a COVID test but rather ran a pregnancy test and even proceeded to suspend the girl from school.

