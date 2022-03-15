Ubi Franklin Responds to Exposé by Sandra Iheuwa’s Brother

Ubi Franklin has responded to the leaked texts and voice messages between himself and one of his children’s mother, Sandra Iheuwa.

The talent manager cum blogger took to his Instagram stories to address the situation, noting that he’s a good person and has no need to prove it.

Ubi Franklin went on to address everyone who has advised that he keeps quiet on the issue because of his daughter, pointing out that she’s the exact reason why he’s taking things easy

Franklin revealed that he has been entertaining Sandra Iheuwa’s ‘excesses’ because of their child and also not posted all of the damning information he has on her mother.

He added that she is also the reason why he still picks up the phone to call Sandra despite the hostility that exists between them and urged men to pray never to meet toxic women.

