Ubi Franklin Replies Timaya, Denies Beating Claims

Ubi Franklin has replied Timaya’s threat to be beat him up should he fail to focus on his new job as Ifeanyi’s nanny.

The music executive cum blogger took to his Instagram to deny the claim made by Timaya that he beat him up earlier in the year, adding that it was the other way around.

Ubi Franklin also provided context into the genesis of the new beef between the two, stating that it is a result of him calling out the singer for knocking a woman down and leaving her there.

In his reply, Franklin revealed that Timaya attacked him unprovoked at an event because the latter was drunk buy he made sure he reciprocated until some folks cane to ‘rescue’ the singer.

He also added that Timaya knelt down to beg and even called to apologise for his conduct the next day.

