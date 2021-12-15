Ubi Franklin Ignores Baby Mama, Mocks Her and Posts More Photos

Ubi Franklin has ignored his baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa’s warning and continued to post pictures of the daughter they share.

The music executive cum blogger was sternly warned by his 4th baby mama to desist from putting their daughter on his social media platforms seeing as he is not a present father.

She threatened to file a lawsuit against him and make his cough out child support if he insists but Ubi seems not to be perturbed.

He shared a post she had put up when things were good between them when she praised him for all he did for my daughter.

The father of many also went ahead to post more photos of his daughter and stated that Sandra is obsessed.

