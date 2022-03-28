Ubi Franklin Calls Out Bovi Ugboma for “Slandering” Him on National Television

It looks like it’s the season to give it back as hit as you get it as Ubi Franklin is the latest person to stand up against perceived disrespect.

The talent manager and political appointee took to his Twitter to call out Bovi Ugboma over statements he made about his kids on national television.

Ubi noted that in this season, if you ‘yab’ him, he’ll either get straight on it and you two handle matter or he’ll tab you back with information he has about you that isn’t public knowledge.

He noted that the comedian ‘slandered’ him on TV during last year’s Headies Awards and he had to send close allies to warn him.

Ubi Franklin noted that it bad enough that every detail of his life is up for public consumption not to add someone making a joke of his struggles to the plate.

When OAP Osu Suave tried to tell Ubi not to take Jones personal as that’s what comedians do, he answered and said that if that’s the case, no one should fault him when he washes the person’s dirty linen in public too.

