Tofunmi Oluwashina

Ubi Franklin Alleges a Celebrity Owns Dowen College, Says It’s Reason Some Won’t Speak Up

Ubi Franklin is throwing a lot of his celebrity friends under the bus with the news of the tragedy that happened at Dowen College, resulting in the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni.

The Special Adviser to the Government of Cross River, took to his Twitter page to allege that a celebrity owns the school which is at the centre of current events.

He alleged that “some celebrities will not speak up about this “Dowen College” matter because one of our colleague is the owner of the school”.

He alleged that the owner is a woman and went on to point an accusing finger at unnamed person whom he asked to speak up despite being close to the owner.

Ubi Franklin went on to say that the issue in ground is beyond sentiments as it has to do with the life of a 12-year-old boy being tragically ended by his peers as a result of bullying.

