Friday, February 11, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Uber driver commits suicide in Lagos

An Uber driver on Thursday afternoon committed suicide after his wife left home for an appointment.

The unidentified man lived at 51 Oduntan Street Ketu in Ikosi-Isheri Local Government Area.

A neighbour of the victim simply identified as Victoria said the deceased didn’t leave a suicide note.

The wife was said to have discovered his body dangling from the ceiling fan and raised the alarm

The neighbour also said that the victim and his wife hardly interacted with neighbours since they moved into the house in March 2021.

His name or other vital information was not known to many of them in the compound, the neighbour said.

Residents of the area were preparing to evacuate the body at the time of filing this report.

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: