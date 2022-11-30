UBA Foundation lights up Marina, Lagos for Christmas

Leading pan-African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc., has light up Marina, Lagos through its Corporate Social Responsibility Arm, the UBA Foundation.

The UBA Foundation on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 held its annual Christmas Lighting ceremony to mark the start of the festive season.

The grand ceremony held at UBA Foundation Gardens at Bank’s Head Office in Marina, Lagos witnessed the presence of key management staff, while the brilliant Christmas Lights were activated by the UBA Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba.

Alawuba, speaking at the ceremony, said; “The annual Lighting event is a symbol of hope for the coming year, the future and all the goodness it will bring into people’s lives.”

“The UBA Foundation is focused on touching lives and giving back to its host communities. UBA through its foundation, the UBA Foundation’s desire remains committed to improving lives in whatever way we can.”

“We want to give back always and this event is quite symbolic as it represents the affinity we have towards our customers, employees and associates as well as our communities.”

However, UBA Foundation CEO, Mrs Bola Atta, said; “The Christmas lighting ceremony is important for us. Today is significant. All over the world, it is known in the advent period as Giving Tuesday. It is a time to give back to those who don’t have enough. It is a time to shine a light on others, to give hope and give gifts.”

“Today we gave out a lot of gifts and people were happy as we lit up the Foundation gardens to symbolise joy and hope. We are constantly reminded as an institution, of our promise to continue to touch lives and show kindness. In these difficult times, sharing even a little bit goes a long way.”

Besides, the lighting ceremony was attended by UBA staff members and customers who were serenaded with Christmas carols by the UBA Customer Fulfilment Centre’s choir. It ended with a guided tour around the UBA Foundation gardens on the Lagos Marina.

It is interesting to know that over the years the UBA Foundation has been very active in creating sustainable development in its host communities and as part of its corporate social responsibility, the Foundation will be feeding tens of thousands of people across Africa during this festive season.

UBA Foundation, the CSR arm of the UBA Group, is committed to the socio-economic betterment of the communities in which the bank operates, focusing on development in the areas of Education, the Environment, Economic Empowerment and other Special Projects.

