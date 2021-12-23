Uba appeals disqualification from Anambra Guber

Senator Andy Uba, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, has formally appealed the judgment of a Federal High Court disqualifying him as the candidate of the APC.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja had on Monday, voided Uba’s candidacy on the grounds that the party did not hold its primaries.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Deputy Director, Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation, Mr Ikechukwu Onyia, said a 15-page appeal was filed on December 21, 2021.

According to the statement, the appeal was predicated on eight grounds, principal of which was that Justice Ekwo erred in his verdict.

One of the eight grounds of appeal dwelt on the issue of lack of territorial jurisdiction by Justice Ekwo’s division of the high court.

Onyia insisted that Ekwo’s arrogation of jurisdiction to his court was in error.

He said, “There is enough evidence for the appeal to succeed as Justice Ekwo should not have proceeded with the matter in the first place since his court lacked territorial jurisdiction to entertain the matter.

“The appellants are most confident that the appeal will succeed in the face of the very strong grounds on which it is premised.”

