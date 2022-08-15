U20 WWC: Onyenezide’s wonder goal sends Falconets through

A late wonder strike from Esther Onyenezide earned Nigeria’s Falconets a hard fought 1-0 win against South Korea in their second Group C game at the FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup in Sunday.

With the tight contest petering out to a goalless draw, Onyenezide got the long-range winner to secure the Nigerian ladies’ second win of the tournament.

It is now a third consecutive win for the Falconets against South Korea in the history of the U-20 women’s World Cup.

The coach Christopher Danjuma-led side will face Canada in their final group game on Wednesday by 3am Nigerian time as they also gear up for the knockout rounds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...