U20 WWC: Falconets to face Netherlands in Quarterfinals after comeback win over Canada

Nigeria’s Falconets ended their Group C campaign with a win, after coming from a goal down to beat Canada 3-1 at the ongoing FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

The game which was played in the wee hours of Thursday morning (3am Nigerian time), saw a brace from Esther Onyenezide (both from the penalty spot) and substitute Chioma Olise, earn the ladies their third win of the tournament.

Following the win against Canada, the Falconets will now take on Group D runners-up Netherlands in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

Meanwhile in Group C’s other game, France qualified for the quarter-finals after defeating South Korea 1-0.

The Falconets ended the group phase with nine points, France was second with six points South Korea third with three points and Canada bottom with no point.

