U20 Cup of Nations: Flying Eagles thrash Tunisia to clinch bronze

Sports

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles thrashed Tunisia 4-0 to claim the bronze medal at the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

It was the fourth time the Flying Eagles will be finishing in third position at the U-20 AFCON

Winger Ibrahim Muhammad opened the scoring for Nigeria on nine minutes.

The Tunisians took charge of the game afterwards but were unable to find the equaliser.

The North Africans had a goal chalked off for offside late in the first half.

Ahmed Abdullahi doubled the Flying Eagles’ lead a few seconds after the break.

The Gent forward slotted the ball into the net after he was teed up by Muhammad.

Ladan Bosso’s side doubled their advantage with Jude Sunday firing the ball home after dribbling past three defenders.

Sunday scored the fourth goal with a blistering shot from inside the box a minute from time.

