U20 AFCON: Gambia beat Flying Eagles to qualify for final

Gambia pipped the Flying Eagles of Nigeria 1-0 to qualify for a first-ever U-20 Africa Cup of Nations final.

An early goal by Adama Bojang saw the Gambians edge seven-time champions Nigeria in Monday’s semi-final at this year’s U-20 AFCON holding in Egypt.

The Ladan Bosso-led Flying Eagles had a chance to get back into the game after they were awarded a penalty but substitute Ahmed Abdullahi missed from the spot.

Gambia, who are yet to concede a goal at the on-going tournament, will now face Senegal in the final.

The Flying Eagles will face Tunisia in the third/fourth place match.

