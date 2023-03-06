Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

U20 AFCON: Buhari charges Flying Eagles to win trophy

Sports

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Flying Eagles to go for broke and win the ongoing CAF U20 AFCON in Egypt.

Nigeria will face The Gambia on Monday in the semifinals of the competition with a ticket to the FIFA U20 World Cup finals already in the kitty.

Delivering President Buhari’s message to the team, the Sports Minister Sunday Dare who arrived in Cairo on Sunday alongside former Super Eagles captain and aide to Mr President Daniel Amokachi, encouraged the Flying Eagles to aim for the ultimate prize.

“Mr President and indeed the whole of Nigeria is proud of what you have already achieved. That is the major reason I have been directed by Mr President to come here to see you. The target is to win a World Cup ticket and you have done that.

“Now, go for the ultimate prize. You can repeat what you did at the WAFU B competition. You can smell the trophy now, so take it step by step and become African champions again,” Dare said.

Latest

Politics

Oyo Guber: LP adopts PDP’s Makinde

0
The Oyo State chapter of the Labour Party, LP,...
News

Fani-Kayode raises alarm, says PDP trying to incite violence in Abuja

0
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi...
Politics

Elections: Resign, don’t blame your staff – Atiku slams INEC Chairman

0
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,...
Politics

Tinubu visits Oba of Lagos in victorious homecoming

0
Bola Tinubu has made his first visit to Lagos...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Oyo Guber: LP adopts PDP’s Makinde

0
The Oyo State chapter of the Labour Party, LP,...
News

Fani-Kayode raises alarm, says PDP trying to incite violence in Abuja

0
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi...
Politics

Elections: Resign, don’t blame your staff – Atiku slams INEC Chairman

0
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,...
Politics

Tinubu visits Oba of Lagos in victorious homecoming

0
Bola Tinubu has made his first visit to Lagos...
News

2023 Elections failed to meet Nigerians’ expectations – US Ambassador

0
Bare eight days after Nigeria held its presidential poll,...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Oyo Guber: LP adopts PDP’s Makinde

Emmanuel Offor -
The Oyo State chapter of the Labour Party, LP, has adopted Governor Seyi Makinde as its governorship candidate for the March 11 gubernatorial election. LP...
Read more

Fani-Kayode raises alarm, says PDP trying to incite violence in Abuja

Emmanuel Offor -
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of trying to incite and destabilize Nigerians...
Read more

Elections: Resign, don’t blame your staff – Atiku slams INEC Chairman

Emmanuel Offor -
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has called on the chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu,...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: