U17 World Cup: Nigeria’s Flamingos beat USA to reach semifinals

Nigeria’s Flamingos on Friday shocked hot favorites the United States (U.S.) to advance into the semi-final of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup held in India.

The game had ended 1-1 in regulation time, with Nigeria taking the lead via a first-half penalty converted by Edafe but the USA equalized through a deflected shot in the second half.

In the penalty shootouts, the Flamingos lost only one while the USA equally lost one, with the Nigerian goalkeeper Iwuaku – brought in towards the end of regulation time specifically for penalties saving one of the kicks to fetch victory for Nigeria.

