Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeSports
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

U17 World Cup: Nigeria’s Flamingos beat USA to reach semifinals

Nigeria’s Flamingos on Friday shocked hot favorites the United States (U.S.) to advance into the semi-final of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup held in India.

The game had ended 1-1  in regulation time, with Nigeria taking the lead via a first-half penalty converted by Edafe but the USA equalized through a deflected shot in the second half.

In the penalty shootouts, the Flamingos lost only one while the USA equally lost one, with the Nigerian goalkeeper Iwuaku – brought in towards the end of regulation time specifically for penalties saving one of the kicks to fetch victory for Nigeria.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: