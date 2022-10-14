U17 World Cup: Flamingos thrash New Zealand

Nigeria’s Flamingos bounced back from their opening game defeat against Germany, thrashing New Zealand 4-0 at the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup on Friday.

Goals from Amina Bello, Miracle Usani, Taiwo Afolabi, and Etim Edidiong ensured the Nigerian girls grabbed all three points on the plate in the Indian city of Goa.

The first goal came as early as the 16th minute. The other goals followed in 34th, 75th, and 90th minutes to complete the rout.

The win keeps the Flamingos’ hopes of qualifying for the quarter-final of the tournament alive, despite their opening day defeat to Germany.

They will face Chile in their last group match with a win enough to take them to the quarter-final of the competition.

