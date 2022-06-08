Tyson Fury flaunts £300,000 Rolls Royce

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury flaunted his cash with an Instagram video from his Rolls Royce, believed to be worth around £300,000.

The undefeated British boxer has promised he won’t fight again after knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April.

He has since been enjoying his time away from the ring, holidaying in France with family and chilling in his luxury car.

fury has continued posting near-daily training updates, but also frequently reiterates that he has retired from the sport and refers to his fighting career in the past tense.

He shared an Instagram reel to his 5.7million+ followers showing off his new Rolls-Royce Cullinan to fans, with Rock Ross’ hit song Hustlin’ playing over the footage.

The car make is known to cost as much as £480,000, while the cheapest model around will still set back buyers around £323,000 if they want to splash the cash.

Fury made millions throughout his career, and has generally lived a quiet life away from the cameras without many luxury expenses aside from his plush second home in Las Vegas.

He shared footage on Tuesday morning of his latest run, where he was joined by dad John and brother Tommy.

There is a belief in boxing circles that Fury won’t stay retired for long, particularly should his old rival Anthony Joshua win the rest of the heavyweight belts back from Oleksandr Usyk this summer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...