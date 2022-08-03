Tyson backs Usyk to ‘mess Joshua up’ in heavyweight rematch

Boxing legend, Mike Tyson, has tipped Oleksandr Usyk to ‘mess Anthony Joshua up’ when the two rivals meet in the ring for their highly-anticipated rematch for the unified heavyweight world heavyweight titles, reports express.co.uk.

The first contest went the way of Usyk after he stunned the favoured Brit with a unanimous points win in London back in September 2021.

In the first contest, Joshua was comfortably outclassed, as the Ukrainian took his WBA, WBO and IBF world titles in front of 65,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Joshua will look to reclaim his titles when he faces the Ukrainian at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia on August 20.

If he emerges victorious, Joshua will become a three-belt unified champion – and it could set up a mouth-watering undisputed clash with now retired WBC champion, Tyson Fury.

The match is undoubtedly one of the most important bouts of Joshua’s career so far – and Tyson is concerned about how the Brit will deal with Usyk.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion, who became champion, aged 20, thanks to his extraordinary power, believes the Ukrainian’s movement and ability to feint gives him the advantage.

“Listen, Joshua’s gonna have to wear him down, because the guy is smooth and moving and all that stuff,” Tyson said on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“He’s gonna have to wear him down, he’s not gonna out box this guy, he’s not, just beat him down.

“Usyk is very hard to hit. He’s an elite amateur boxer, that elite amateur boxer stuff messes guys like Joshua up, because it’s too much movement, feinting, and all that stuff.”

Joshua cut ties with long-term trainer, Rob McCracken, following his loss to Usyk, bringing in Robert Garcia to join Angel Fernandez in his corner. Many fans expect the Brit to be more aggressive – and ‘Iron’ Mike suggested Joshua needed to show off his own movement and be more active in the rematch than he was in the first clash amid high expectations.

“He [Joshua] could do so much, that’s why he’s never a lost soul, he can learn so much – he’s still learning, that’s why he’s dangerous Joshua, because he’s still f*****g learning!” Tyson declared. “He can’t just feint, his jabs got to be constantly out there and he’s got to turn it into something.

“Joshua needs to pick up the pace a little, just a little, not much. He has so much damn potential.

“Joshua has balls – he’s no walk over. It’s just that for some reason we expect a lot from Joshua. Americans expect a lot out of Joshua for some reason.”

