Tyrese Ordered to Pay Over $10,000 in Monthly Child Support

Tyrese Gibson almost got himself into another legal trouble during a Tuesday court session, where he was ordered to pay over $10,000 a month in child support.

In a video published by TMZ, the hearing was in Fulton County, Georgia, where the actor is currently going through in divorce proceedings with his estranged wife Samantha Lee Gibson, with whom he shares a 3-year-old daughter – Soraya Lee.

The session grew tense after Samantha’s lawyer claimed Tyrese made $2 million in 2018, challenging his claims that he has been experiencing financial hardships.

“Sir, I’m asking you, because I don’t do the CFO thing,” Tyrese fired back at the attorney. He added “here’s a question to you, smart person” before he was cut off by Judge Kevin M. Farmer.

“No. Hey, that’s enough,” the judge said, “If you do it again, I’m gonna hold you in contempt. You don’t ask any questions! That’s not how this works!”

The judge ordered Tyrese to pay Samantha $10,690 per month in child support and to split the costs of childcare and school. He must also maintain his health insurance policy, and reportedly pays $10,690 a month in child support to his ex-wife Norma Mitchel; the two share 15-year-old daughter Shayla.

Tyrese to pay his ex wife a lump sum of $169K in child support (after $46K was deducted for paying for her car) His monthly payment is $10K but since she filed for divorce in Sept 2020, the lump sum will cover from that point until now. (No spousal support was awarded) pic.twitter.com/Ipwfde68Jk — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) August 31, 2022

