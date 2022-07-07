Tyrese Gibson Ends Relationship With Zelie Timothy, Calls Her a “Masterful Manipulator”

Tyrese Gibson has publicly broken up with Zelie Timothy and has now taken to his Instagram to humilate her.

According to the actor, all he wanted was to get married and have a family, but things went awry in their relationshop, which is why he has tagged her to the post of a snake choking an antelope, saying all he wanted was to be released fromher grip.

He wrote:

“Stop trying to convince me that your daughter is not a SNAKE….. I just want to be released from this strong devilish allure the sexual seduction of a masterful manipulator who knows how to [ convince everyone that she’s not mean of there to KILL YOU ] please God RELEASE ME – RELEASE ME FROM YOUR POISON RELEASE FROM YIUR STRONG HOLD RELEASE ME I BELONG TO THE KINGDOM……. I have SO MUCH MORE WORK TO DO……….. I am single now and I want everyone to DM have fun with @zelietimothy she’s verified now and wasn’t ready to be married she still wanted to go BIG Zane live her best life……… I want to get married and settle down and really really NEST and embrace the COMFORTS of this FAMILY AND MARRIED LIFE……… I smoke hookah at home everyday so I don’t want to be in your clubs or around your women I want to stay home and be the hard working family man that I am.”

He sahred other posts too.

Check them all out:

