Tyrese Declares Will Smith His “Hero” Following Recent Apology Video

Tyrese has taken to his social media to shower Will Smith with praises.

Recall that the latter posted a 5-minute video in which he apologised to Chris Rock, family, friends, and fans for his conduct at this year’s Oscars; he slapped Chris Rock for making fun of Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia.

It has been three months since that drama shocked the world, and Will Smith says he has learned his lessons and continues to grow.

Reacting to the emotion video, Tyrese shared a video on Instagram, praising his “hero” Will Smith.

“We all just watched a video with ALL HEART that would of never ever been uploaded from anyone on this earth like this but WILL SMITH,” wrote Tyrese. “After 3 months [as so much other STUFF has happened in the world] he’s been paused and put in mental, emotional and traumatic prison. Because when you actually CARE for people how you effect them from your WORDS and CHOICES you lose a LOT of sleep over those very mistakes.”

“Will Smith if you see this message big bro the real ones out here love you and have never ever stopped loving you because we know you are HUMAN,” Tyrese continued. “We also have never stopped loving Chris, his family or Jada or your family… You def broke the internet… But if Suge Knight had slapped someone at the Oscars it would of been in the blogs for 4 days and been over… If [sic] wasn’t the slap or the mistake it was because it was YOU that slapped and made the mistake.”

He further said that everyone has forgiven Smith for his actions, and joked that he owns a “bootleg Oscar” while the King Richard actor has a real one.

“You’re my forever and ever hero and I thank you for growing up in REAL TIME and showing us what it’s like to be the BIGGEST MOVIE STAR in the WORLD and then showing us ALL that you’re HUMAN and make mistakes too,” Tyrese wrote. “The difference is most won’t apologize! That’s what always make you the BIGGEST STAR in every room you walk into.”

See his post:

