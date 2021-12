Tyler Perry is out there motivating folks to get back to whatever life interrupted.

The prolific filmmaker revealed that he tore his meniscus around the period of his 52nd birthday as he shared a buff photo of himself.

Tyler Perry noted that around the time he took the photo, he had been killing it at the gym, working hard on his fitness goal before life happened.

However, he has promised to get back to it, keep fighting and hit his goal in 2022 once he recovers and has asked others to join him.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...