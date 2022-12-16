Tyler Perry Opens Up After Past Suicide Attempts While Remembering Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Tyler Perry got candid about his past suicide attempts.

The producer did this while remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head Tuesday.

“I’ve only met [Boss] a couple of times, and he always full of life and seemed like such a light,” Perry said in an Instagram video before detailing times when he was in a dark place.

“I just wanted to take you back to a time in my life where I tried to commit suicide, a couple of times. Because it was so dark, I didn’t think it would get any better,” Perry candidly shared. “I had endured so much pain, so much abuse, sexual abuse. It was all so hard to just move through I thought the only way to make this better, this pain to go away, was to end my life. Had any of those attempts happened, I would have missed the best part of my life.”

Perry then encouraged his followers, noting that he endured and emerged “the happiest I’ve ever been.”

