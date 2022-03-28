Monday, March 28, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Tyler Perry Confesses to Using Madea’s Voice During Sex

Tyler Perry dropped a major bombshell during an interview with Vanity Fair and we are tickled pink.

The famed director and creator of the iconic Madea character revealed that he does channel her at times in his everyday life.

While taking Vanity Fair’s infamous lie detector test, Tyler Perry confessed that Madea makes an appearance in his bedroom as he uses her voice occasionally during sex after initially denying ever channeling her character in real life

Watch the hilarious confession below.

