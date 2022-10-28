Tyler Perry Clarifies Rumour that Jill Scott and Janet Jackson Are Holding Up Next Installment of ‘Why Did I Get Married’

Tyler Perry just took to social media to set the records straight after reports began swirling that he called out Jill Scott and Janet Jackson over holding up the next installment of his film, “Why Did I Get Married”.

The actor, producer and director, took to his Instagram to make it known that no one is holding up anything, seeing as he has not written a word of what might be the script for the next installment, though he has a general idea of how the story should go.

Tyler Perry noted that 15 year after the first film was made, the couples will be settled in their marriages and dealing with all if the things married folks deal with such as menopause, kids going off to start their own lives, midlife crisis, parents growing older, etc.

He reiterated yet again that no one is holding anything up and he is definitely not calling anyone out.

