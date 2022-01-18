Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Tyler Perry Announces a Madea Project with Netflix

It looks like Madea is coming to Netflix and really soon too as Tyler Perry has let the cat out of the bag.

The ace filmmaker revealed a new collaboration with the giant streaming app via his Instagram page a few hours ago.

Tyler Perry shared the poster of the project which had a photo of Madea and is titled, “Homegoing: Live from her Backyard” and announced thY it was coming to Netflix soon. He expressed gratitude to the folks over at Netflix and seemed indeed excited for the unveiling of the new film.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

