Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts’ baby is sure to make an arrival anytime now but first, push present.

The expectant mum announced that her boyfriend and P-Valley co-star, gave her a Mercedes Benz SUV for a push present as they anticipate the arrival of their first child together.

Miracle Watts shared a video of her new car via her Instagram page, adding that she’s had an amazing pregnancy and a partner who has made it all a breeze.

