Tyga Apologizes to Mexican-American Community for “Racist” Music Video

Tyga has apologised to the Mexican-American community who called him out for his “Ay Caramba” music video, which many said was racist.

He sat down for an interview on Power 106 Los Angeles with Gil from the American Cholo podcast, who, most notably, criticised the video.

According to Gil, the video is full of racist caricatures.

“I had no intentions of offending anybody,” said Tyga, per Complex. “I want to apologize to the Mexican community, and my fans that are Mexican,” he told Gil and the Los Angeles Lakers team. “I have a lot of Latin fans that are Puerto Rican, Dominican, that probably weren’t offended by this video but my Mexican fans in L.A., there definitely was some that were offended.”

And about him wearing a fat suit in the video, he claimed it was intended to be a reference to the Eddie Murphy comedy Nutty Professor.

“I was really just confused, I wasn’t making this video to be offensive, I was really making this video to be creative. The whole concept of the video was just different Latin things, it wasn’t like a Mexican-themed video,” he added. “The character is just me in a fat suit, the character is not even Mexican. This character was literally a reference from … Nutty Professor. There’s a scene from Nutty Professor where he has the same kind of sweat suit on.”

When Gil explained that even if his intention wasn’t racist, it comes across as disrespectful, Tyga added: “I grew up my whole life in Mexican culture, being in L.A., so it’s kind of hard for me to seperate the two. With this video I can understand now where you’re coming from. It was meant to be a funny video, but not make fun of.” He said that he’s felt “hurt” that he offended some of his fans, and that’s never his intention with his music or videos.

And when Gil asked him if he would consider taking the video down, Tyga said he’s “open” to the idea but he would like to think about it.

“If I feel like that’s right, then I don’t have a problem with that,” he said.

