TY Danjuma launches first Northern Anglican Varsity Project

Former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd.), has launched a project for the first northern Nigeria Anglican University to be sited at Dikko, Niger State.

In a dinner on Wednesday night, in Lagos, Danjuma expressed appreciation to the persons gathered to celebrate the launch of the proposed Walter Miller University with him.

A statement Thursday by the Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity, to the Sokoto State Governor, Muhammad Bello, said the project had been underway for the past two years.

He said, “Two years ago, a group of committed academics and bishops under the leadership of Prof. Adamu Baikie, the first don of education in northern Nigeria met and mooted the idea of setting up the university.”

He added, “Good progress has been made in establishing the university, we’re soliciting your support and cooperation.”

Personalities at the launch held at The Wheat Baker Hotel included The Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, The Most Rev’d Dr. Henry C. Ndukuba, Governors Aminu Tambuwal, Godwin Obaseki, Abubakar Bello, and Architect Darius Ishaku of Sokoto, Edo, Niger, and Taraba states respectively.

Others were former Senate President, David Mark, Sen.Tunde Ogbeha, former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, and former minister of information, Prof. Jerry Gana.

Other guests included Paris-based Nigerian billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Gilbert Chagoury, and Bode George, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...