TY Danjuma asks Nigerians to fight, says country being brought to ruin by ‘useless criminals’

Former Chief of Army Staff, Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma, says Nigeria is being brought to ruin by heavily armed “useless” criminals who are overrunning the country.

The former defence minister, who insisted on self-defence to drive out country’s common “enemy”, said Nigeria will be finished if this is not done.

The octogenarian spoke on Saturday when he delivered a goodwill message in Wukari, Taraba State, where Governor Darius Ishaku presented staff of office to His Majesty Manu Ishaku Adda Ali, the 25th Aku Uka.

He knocked the military for living in denial over Nigeria’s aggravating security challenges, saying the “evidence” of what he said four years ago is now obvious for all eyes to see.

“Our country is under siege by armed bandits, all over the country when some few years ago, I warned that the Armed Forces are either not capable or unwilling to protect us and that we must defend ourselves.

“The first denial of what I said came from the Ministry of Defence they said I was lying and they set up a kangaroo Board of Inquiry to investigate the truth or otherwise of what I said and they invited me to come and testify, I did not go.

“They wrote their report which said which said that I was only speculating, that there was no evidence. And now there is evidence; the whole country now is being run and overrun.”

Danjuma, who said armed bandits are trying to recolonise Nigerians and take over autochthonous lands, noted that the people must fight to resist invaders.

He further urged the new traditional ruler to reunite his subjects for the defence of the country against marauders, saying the best form of defence is attack.

“Right now, we are all sitting ducks, these people are armed to the teeth with all weapons of mass destruction and we don’t have them but we have the numbers and the land belongs to us. They are trying to recolonise us and take over or land. Can I allow you to defend yourselves?” he asked the crowd who chanted a loud ‘Yes’.

Continuing, the ex-COAS said, “They said I told them to defend themselves, I didn’t give them arms. I will not give you arms, find out how these people got it. Use the same means to defend yourselves.

“This beautiful land called Nigeria, the biggest country for black men in the whole world is being brought to ruin by absolutely useless criminals. But how did they get here? Of course, some of them are foreigners and there are collaborators.

“So, my prayer is that God Almighty that has given us this land will give us the courage to face our enemy and locate where he is and drive him out of the country. This we must do otherwise Nigeria is finished.”

