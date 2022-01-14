TY Bello Celebrates Birthday with New Album “We Are Fire”

Happy birthday to TY Bello!

The singer has just turned one year older, and to celebrate this milestone, she releases a new album dubbed “We Are Fire” mere months after her last album, “Africa Awake.”

Some of the stars featured in the 20-track project include Greatman Takit, Folabi Nuel, Nosa, 121 Selah, Sinmidele, and Ore Macaulay.

“We Are Fire” is pretty much a declaration of a revival that has come”, she wrote on her Instagram. “We wanted to make music that people can pray with, worship with, seek and find God with…we just wanted people to experience revival…to taste and feed on the fire of God raw.”

