Two teenagers caught trying to use girl, 14, for rituals [Photos]

A 14-year-old girl was on Monday, rescued from two teenagers allegedly attempting to use her for money ritual purposes in Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria.

The two boys said to be 16 years old, were caught in the early hours of Monday, January 3, at Sagbama Federated community in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

Sources say they lured the girl with their prepared charm to an uncompleted building to carry out the operation, but luck ran out of them as they were caught by a passerby that suspected their ‘ill’ movement.

One of the boys is said to be the son of the traditional ruler of Amanana-owei community.

It is not immediately clear if they were working alone or had accomplices.

