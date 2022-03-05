Two suspected kidnappers lynched in Plateau

Two of the kidnappers terrorising the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Thursday met their waterloo as they were lynched and burnt to ashes by the people of the community who foiled their operation.

The local government for quite some time has been under a siege of kidnappers. No fewer than three traditional rulers were recently abducted the latest being the District Head of Pushit Da, Dikyet Gupiya who is still with his abductors.

Tribune Online learnt that the kidnappers stormed Mangun district of the local government at about 6:34 pm on Thursday and made an effort to kidnap a trader but the man quickly raised alarm which attracted other people within the vicinity.

It was gathered that the people in the community especially hunters and men of vigilante quickly mobilised and gave the kidnappers a hot chase leading to the apprehension of two of them.

An eyewitness disclosed that the two of them arrested were identified to be one Fulani man and a native of the area and both of them were given instant jungle judgement and burnt beyond recognition before the arrival of security agencies to the scene of the incident.

Adipolo

It learnt that in the confusion that ensued, some irate youths within the community burnt down 13 Fulani houses, accusing them of harbouring those elements perpetuating kidnapping and other atrocities in the local government.

The Spokesperson of Plateau State Police Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba who confirmed the incident said the State Police Commissioner has directed both the Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officer in Mangu local government to hold meetings with those whose houses were burnt and work out modalities for compensations.

He added that more security personnel have been mobilised to the affected community and also on the trail of those behind the dastardly act.

