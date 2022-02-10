Two sentenced to death for killing sex worker in Anambra

A High Court sitting in Onitsha on Wednesday sentenced two men, Valentine Umezinwa and Emeka Okolonji, to death for killing one Blessing Eze, a sex worker.

Justice D.A. Onyefulu said the prosecution established beyond reasonable doubt that the defendants were guilty as charged.

It was reported that the defendants had been arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder of one Blessing Eze (a.k.a Golden), identified by the prosecution as a sex worker.

According to the prosecution, the accused persons lured, murdered, and dumped the deceased’s corpse at Dennis Memorial Grammar School, DMGS roundabout axis in Onitsha.

On February 3, the Presiding Judge adjourned the sentencing to February 9, in accordance with the new Anambra State Law.

“The Counsel to the defendants has not shown enough reason why justice should be tempered with mercy. And the Counsel has the option to appeal as well as go through the Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy as the Governor has the final say on the matter,” he said.

The Prosecutor, Mr. N. S. Emeka, while speaking to journalists on the judgment, said justice had been served on the deceased, the state, and to the convicts.

Also reacting, the defense counsel, Mr. Chimezie Okeke, said they received the judgment with an open heart.

According to him, they would approach the Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy and would also appeal the judgment.

