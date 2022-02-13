Two Ritualists Set On Fire By Mob After Breaking Into Police Cell In Ogun

Pandemonium broke out in Oja-Odan in the Yewa-North Local Government Area of Ogun on Saturday, when a mob broke into a police station’s cell, took away two suspected ritualists, and burnt them to death.

The incident occurred shortly after the news filtered into the town that two persons were arrested with fresh human parts and have been detained by the police in Oja-Odan.

An eyewitness who identified himself simply as Olakeye told our correspondent that the two suspects – Idowu Afolabi and Johnson Adebiyi – were caught by some youths in the area with fresh human parts.

Olakeye said the youths had handed them over to the police in Oja-Odan who promptly detained them.

The situation, however, changed when some youths assembled and marched to the police station, demanding that the suspects be released to them.

Olakeye said, “The police refused to release the suspects to the youths which angered.

“The youths were angry with the decision of the police who said they wanted to investigate the allegation against the suspects.

“They forcefully entered into the station, took the suspects out of the cell, and burnt them to death in front of the police station.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi said, “Yes, it is true. We will issue a release tomorrow on the incident.”

