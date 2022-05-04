Twitter won’t be free for commercial, Govt users – Musk

New Twitter owner, Elon Musk, on Wednesday, said Twitter commercial and government users may have to pay to use the micro-blogging platform.

Twitter on Monday, April 25, confirmed the selling of the platform to Musk in a deal valued at $44 billion.

The sale was a dramatic shift for the board, which had originally maneuvered to block Musk from taking the social media network private.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a joint statement announcing the takeover.

But confirming fears by the majority that his takeover might lead to commercialisation of the social media platform, Musk in a tweet in the early hours of Wednesday, said commercial and government users will pay for the platform.

He, however, said the micro-blogging site would “always” remain free for casual users.

Justifying his move to commercialise the platform for commercial and government users in a series of tweets, the billionaire entrepreneur said free services led to the downfall of great businesses.

He wrote, “Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users.”

The entrepreneur in a reply to a tweet added, “Some revenue is better than none!”

In an earlier tweet, Musk said, “Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for nothing.”

