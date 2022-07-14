Twitter users stranded after global outage

Twitter experienced one of the site’s longest outages for years, with the popular social network completely unavailable to users around the globe on web and mobile for almost an hour.

According to Downdetector.co.uk, which tracks site outages, the site appears to have failed globally, with outages reported in the UK, US and Europe.

The outage was the longest and most severe in years. Although Twitter was notorious for collapsing under heavy load in its early days, with older users fondly recalling the “fail whale” error message that appeared when the service was over capacity, it has not had a multi-hour outage since 2016, when it was unaccessible for two and a half hours.

Unlike other major recent outages, the problem was limited to Twitter itself, and no major infrastructural layer of the internet seems to have been affected.

Twitter declined to comment on the outage, but pointed to a tweet which reads: “Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us.”

On the site’s own status dashboard, the social network and all related services were wrongly marked as “operational” throughout the outage.

The site has since been back on air to the relief of millions of users across the globe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...