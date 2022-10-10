Monday, October 10, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Twitter User Calls Out Teni the Entertainer for Instructing Her Bouncers to Assault UNIBEN Student

A Twitter user has called out Teni the entertainer over alleged assault on his friend and fellow UNIBEN student.

According to the report by @MalachiAboh, the singer had ordered her bouncers to assault the student after she visited Asaba, Delta State, to play a show on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

While it is unclear what exactly transpired between the singer and the student, eyewitnesses alleged that police officers witnessed the alleged assault and did nothing to stop it.

In a video recorded after the attack and put up on Twitter, the alleged victim was seen with bloo gushing out of his eye.

