Twitter set to charge $20 monthly for verification

Social media giant Twitter has announced plans to start charging almost $20 monthly for verification.

This is coming barely 48 hours after Elon Musk took over the popular app.

The monthly subscription is said to be part of the premium service to be rolled out under the leadership of Elon Musk for users to stay verified.

Musk, in a tweet on Sunday, said, “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

The company also plans to raise its optional $4.99-a-month premium subscription called Twitter Blue to $19.99 a month. However, that price is said to be subject to change.

After the launch of Twitter Blue, the existing verified users would be given 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmarks.

An American technology news website disclosed that Musk had directed engineers to finish building a paid verification system by next week or get fired.

Musk’s $44bn takeover of Twitter has continued to raise uncertainties over the future of the popular messaging app.

The Tesla chief has always pledged to have a less restrictive platform for discussions and sharing of opinions, though observers fear it may pave the way for a rise in hate speech.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...