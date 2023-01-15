Twitter says leaked emails not hacked

Twitter has denied that emails alleged to be linked to millions of its users’ accounts were obtained using a hack.

In its first statement on the matter, it wrote “there is no evidence” the data came from a flaw in its systems.

The records were instead probably a collection of data “already publicly available online”, although it urged users to be wary of bogus emails.

Meanwhile, the firm which raised the alarm about the alleged leaks, Hudson Rock, said it disputed Twitter’s findings.

Alon Gal, the cyber-crime intelligence company’s co-founder, said: “I urge security researchers to conduct a thorough examination of the leaked data and rule out Twitter’s conclusion of the data being an enrichment of some sort which did not originate from their own servers.”

Twitter has however warned users to “remain extra vigilant” and said the leaked information could be used to create “very effective” bogus phishing emails.

The social media giant added that it has communicated its findings to the relevant data protection authorities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...