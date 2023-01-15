Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Twitter says leaked emails not hacked

Technology

Twitter has denied that emails alleged to be linked to millions of its users’ accounts were obtained using a hack.

In its first statement on the matter, it wrote “there is no evidence” the data came from a flaw in its systems.

The records were instead probably a collection of data “already publicly available online”, although it urged users to be wary of bogus emails.

Meanwhile, the firm which raised the alarm about the alleged leaks, Hudson Rock, said it disputed Twitter’s findings.

Alon Gal, the cyber-crime intelligence company’s co-founder, said: “I urge security researchers to conduct a thorough examination of the leaked data and rule out Twitter’s conclusion of the data being an enrichment of some sort which did not originate from their own servers.”

Twitter has however warned users to “remain extra vigilant” and said the leaked information could be used to create “very effective” bogus phishing emails.

The social media giant added that it has communicated its findings to the relevant data protection authorities.

Latest

Celebrity

Ubi Franklin Slams Critics Trolling Him Over Tattoo in Honour of Ifeanyi Adeleke

0
Ubi Franklin has replied critics of his decision to get a tattoo in honour of the late Ifeanyi Adeleke.
Celebrity

OAP Do2dtun Summoned by Police Over Alleged Domestic Violence

0
Oladotun Kayode aka Do2dtun was summoned by the Nigeria Police Force, regarding an ongoing investigation.
Celebrity

Congratulations! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Have Welcomed Their Third Child

0
Congratulations are in order for John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen as the couple have welcomed their third child together.
Celebrity

Veteran Actor, Femi Ogunrombi aka Papa Ajasco is Dead

0
Femi Ogunrombi aka Papa Ajasco has died.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Ubi Franklin Slams Critics Trolling Him Over Tattoo in Honour of Ifeanyi Adeleke

0
Ubi Franklin has replied critics of his decision to get a tattoo in honour of the late Ifeanyi Adeleke.
Celebrity

OAP Do2dtun Summoned by Police Over Alleged Domestic Violence

0
Oladotun Kayode aka Do2dtun was summoned by the Nigeria Police Force, regarding an ongoing investigation.
Celebrity

Congratulations! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Have Welcomed Their Third Child

0
Congratulations are in order for John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen as the couple have welcomed their third child together.
Celebrity

Veteran Actor, Femi Ogunrombi aka Papa Ajasco is Dead

0
Femi Ogunrombi aka Papa Ajasco has died.
Politics

I’ll reactivate Ajaokuta Steel – Atiku woos Kogi voters

0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Ubi Franklin Slams Critics Trolling Him Over Tattoo in Honour of Ifeanyi Adeleke

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Ubi Franklin has replied critics of his decision to get a tattoo in honour of the late Ifeanyi Adeleke.
Read more

OAP Do2dtun Summoned by Police Over Alleged Domestic Violence

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Oladotun Kayode aka Do2dtun was summoned by the Nigeria Police Force, regarding an ongoing investigation.
Read more

Congratulations! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Have Welcomed Their Third Child

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Congratulations are in order for John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen as the couple have welcomed their third child together.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: