Twitter re-launches paid blue tick

Twitter’s paid-for verification feature is rolling out once again on Monday. It was paused last month after being swamped by impersonators.

It is still $8 per month – but there is now an increased fee of $11 for those using the Twitter app on Apple devices.

Twitter’s owner Elon Musk has previously said in tweets that he resents the commission fee Apple charges on in-app purchases.

Twitter Blue’s additional features include an edit button.

Blue-tick subscribers will also see fewer ads, have their tweets amplified above others, and be able to post and view longer, better quality videos, the platform says.

Previously a blue tick was used as verification tool for high-profile accounts as a badge of authenticity. It was given out by Twitter for free – but only the firm itself decided who got one.

Mr Musk argues that this was unfair.

Those who had a blue tick under the previous regime currently still have them, but now some of these users also have a message which appears if the tick is pressed saying the account is a “legacy verified account” and “may or may not be notable”.

However, those check marks will now eventually be replaced with either gold (for businesses) or grey (for others such as authorities) badges, according to Twitter’s own account.

Under the new system, subscribers who change their names or display photos will lose their blue tick until the account has been reviewed by Twitter.

