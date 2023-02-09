Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Twitter outage after users ‘tweeted too much’

Technology

Some Twitter users were unable to tweet on Wednesday after the website experienced technical problems.

Account holders received a message saying: “You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets.”

The outage-tracking website DownDetector reported the glitch at just before 22:00 GMT.

Elon Musk has slashed Twitter’s workforce over the last few months since he acquired the platform last October for $44bn (£36.5bn).

Last month the Tesla and SpaceX boss said Twitter had about 2,300 employees – down from around 8,000 when he took over.

For months experts have been warning that such deep cuts could cause technical issues, though it is not yet clear if the reduced headcount was to blame for Wednesday’s outage.

It appears part of the outage was soon fixed, with many users reporting they could tweet.

Some reported being notified by Twitter that they were over the 2,400-tweet-per-day limit, even if they had not posted on Wednesday.

Account holders had also reported problems with Twitter messages. Several users said they could not access TweetDeck – a dashboard that can be used with Twitter.

It’s not yet clear how many people were affected.

“Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed,” Twitter said.

Latest

Celebrity

Angela Okorie Shares Moving Story of Kindness Paid Forward

0
Angela Okorie was the recipient of kindness after she showed same to an elderly woman in faraway London.
Celebrity

ActressBiodun Okeowo Gives ‘Toasters’ A Glimpse of What She Looks Like in Real Life

0
Biodun Okeowo aka Omo Borty has previewed what her 'toasters' should expect, if they get out of virtual reality to real life.
Politics

‘Totally Wrong’ – HURIWA warns INEC against using MC Oluomo’s Parks Committee for election logistics

0
Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of...
News

INEC confirms liking tweet against Peter Obi, to take disciplinary action

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified that...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Angela Okorie Shares Moving Story of Kindness Paid Forward

0
Angela Okorie was the recipient of kindness after she showed same to an elderly woman in faraway London.
Celebrity

ActressBiodun Okeowo Gives ‘Toasters’ A Glimpse of What She Looks Like in Real Life

0
Biodun Okeowo aka Omo Borty has previewed what her 'toasters' should expect, if they get out of virtual reality to real life.
Politics

‘Totally Wrong’ – HURIWA warns INEC against using MC Oluomo’s Parks Committee for election logistics

0
Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of...
News

INEC confirms liking tweet against Peter Obi, to take disciplinary action

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified that...
Politics

Naira Swap: AGF Malami asks Supreme Court to dismiss State Govts’ suit

0
The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, on...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Angela Okorie Shares Moving Story of Kindness Paid Forward

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Angela Okorie was the recipient of kindness after she showed same to an elderly woman in faraway London.
Read more

ActressBiodun Okeowo Gives ‘Toasters’ A Glimpse of What She Looks Like in Real Life

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Biodun Okeowo aka Omo Borty has previewed what her 'toasters' should expect, if they get out of virtual reality to real life.
Read more

‘Totally Wrong’ – HURIWA warns INEC against using MC Oluomo’s Parks Committee for election logistics

Emmanuel Offor -
Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has totally rejected the move by the Independent National Electoral Commission to use...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: