Twitter: Musk sued over takeover bid

A Twitter investor is suing Elon Musk and the social media platform over the handling of the billionaire’s $44bn bid for the company.

The case alleges Musk violated California corporate laws in a number of ways.

It accuses the Tesla boss of “wrongful conduct” as his “false statements and market manipulation have created ‘chaos’ at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco”.

Twitter shares are around 27% lower than Mr Musk’s $54.20 offer price.

The proposed class-action lawsuit was filed this week at the US District Court for the Northern District of California by investor William Heresniak, who said he was acting “on behalf of himself and all others similarly situated”.

The lawsuit claimed Mr Musk benefitted financially by delaying the disclosure of his significant stake in Twitter, and his plan to become a board member of the company.

It also claimed that several tweets posted by Mr Musk, who is a regular Twitter user with more than 95m followers, were “misleading”.

It included a post in which Mr Musk said his takeover bid for the social media firm was on hold because of his doubts over the number of fake accounts on the platform.

The tweet on 13 May “constituted an effort to manipulate the market for Twitter shares as he knew about the fake accounts,” the lawsuit said.

It also said Mr Musk “doubled down” on his allegations four days later, by stating on Twitter that the deal “cannot go forward”.

On Friday, Frank Bottini, who is one of the lawyers representing the Twitter investors, told The BBC that the lawsuit was filed as Mr Musk “continues to disparage the company he wants to buy for $44bn in an effort to renegotiate the purchase price”.

“The complaint we filed in San Francisco seeks to hold Musk liable for his unlawful conduct,” Mr Bottini said.

