Twitter may have lost over a million accounts since Musk takeover – Report

Twitter may have lost more than a million accounts since Tesla chief Elon Musk closed his deal to buy the microblogging platform for $44bn and took over the company, a new analysis suggests.

Since the Tesla titan took over Twitter on 27 October, over 850,000 accounts were deactivated and nearly 500,000 likely suspended, according to Bot Sentinel, a firm that tracks inauthentic behavior on Twitter, MIT Technology Review first reported.

“Based on our internal data, we estimate 877,000 Twitter accounts were deactivated, and a further 497,000 were suspended between October 27 and November 1. That’s more than double the usual number,” Bot Sentinel’s founder Christopher Bouzy tweeted, sharing a list of some of the accounts that were suspended or deactivated.

The company analysed over 3.1 million accounts and their daily activity and found the proportion of them that were deactivated or suspended after Mr Musk’s takeover.

This number was then extended to Twitter’s overall user base of about 237 million “monetizable daily active users” to arrive at the figure of about 1 million users.

The new analysis suggests there was about a 200 per cent increase in account losses on the microblogging platform since the multibillionaire closed the deal and bought the social media company.

“We believe the uptick in deactivations is a result of people upset with Elon Musk purchasing Twitter and deciding to deactivate their accounts in protest,” Mr Bouzy said, according to MIT Technology Review.

In sweeping changes to the popular microblogging site, Musk has announced plans to charge $8 per month for the Twitter blue tick, a move critics say would erode the magic of the app.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...