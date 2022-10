Twitter has now also locked Kanye West out of his account after his anti-semite tweet that riled the entire platform.

The rapper returned to Twitter after Instagram locked him out, to post a hate message that goes:

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” This offended so many people and the platform deleted the tweet. And now, Pitchfork has confirmed that he has been locked out of the platform. “The account was locked for violating Twitter’s policies,” a Twitter spokesperson told Pitchfork. But it is unclear how long this suspension will hold.

