Twitter lays off 200 more employees

Twitter has laid off at least 200 staff in another round of cuts, according to reports in the New York Times.

It said the tech giant had cut 10% of its current workforce, which it estimated at 2,000 people.

This is the latest round of job losses at Twitter since chief executive Elon Musk sacked about 50% of its 7,500 employees when he took over in October.

As staff learned of their fate, Mr Musk tweeted: “Hope you have a good Sunday. First day of the rest of your life.”

Esther Crawford, chief executive of Twitter Payments, who oversaw the Twitter Blue verification subscription model, said she was “deeply proud of my team” in a tweet after being among those released.

And senior product manager Martijn de Kuijper, who founded newsletter tool Revue which Twitter acquired in 2021, said he found out he had lost his job after being locked out of his work emails.

