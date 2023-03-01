Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Twitter lays off 200 more employees

Lifestyle

Twitter has laid off at least 200 staff in another round of cuts, according to reports in the New York Times.

It said the tech giant had cut 10% of its current workforce, which it estimated at 2,000 people.

This is the latest round of job losses at Twitter since chief executive Elon Musk sacked about 50% of its 7,500 employees when he took over in October.

As staff learned of their fate, Mr Musk tweeted: “Hope you have a good Sunday. First day of the rest of your life.”

Esther Crawford, chief executive of Twitter Payments, who oversaw the Twitter Blue verification subscription model, said she was “deeply proud of my team” in a tweet after being among those released.

And senior product manager Martijn de Kuijper, who founded newsletter tool Revue which Twitter acquired in 2021, said he found out he had lost his job after being locked out of his work emails.

Latest

Politics

2023 Election: Full List of States won by Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the early...
News

Buhari congratulates president-elect Tinubu

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the winner of this...
Lifestyle

Elon Musk regains position as world richest man

0
Tesla founder Elon Musk has regained his title as the world's...
News

Dozens killed after 2 trains collide in Greece

0
At least 32 people have died and dozens more...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

2023 Election: Full List of States won by Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the early...
News

Buhari congratulates president-elect Tinubu

0
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the winner of this...
Lifestyle

Elon Musk regains position as world richest man

0
Tesla founder Elon Musk has regained his title as the world's...
News

Dozens killed after 2 trains collide in Greece

0
At least 32 people have died and dozens more...
Sports

Fifa Best Award: Alaba defends voting for Messi over teammate Benzema

0
Austria captain David Alaba says it was a team...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

2023 Election: Full List of States won by Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

Emmanuel Offor -
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the early hours of Wednesday, declared the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the president-elect. The...
Read more

Buhari congratulates president-elect Tinubu

Emmanuel Offor -
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the winner of this year’s Presidential Election, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Reacting...
Read more

Elon Musk regains position as world richest man

Emmanuel Offor -
Tesla founder Elon Musk has regained his title as the world's richest person. This has been reported by Bloomberg. In December 2022 he was dethroned by Louis...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: